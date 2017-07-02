Ocean Blvd. business sales down this July 4 weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ocean Blvd. business sales down this July 4 weekend

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Businesses along Ocean Boulevard say last year’s Fourth of July holiday was significantly busier. Several businesses are reporting that the weekend got off to a slow start and Friday night was not as busy as most anticipated. Employees said that Saturday night was better for business, but still not close to the numbers they’ve seen in previous years.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this interview last year - I would have been in there working making sure everyone got their food,” said Ben Pond of Peach’s Corner.

Several business owners say they think this change may have something to do with the incident on Ocean Blvd on June 18, when seven people were injured after a gunman opened fire.

“The fact that I’ve had at least ten calls in the last two weeks asking if it’s safe and these are people that are patrons that come every year. The fact that they’re calling that makes me think some of this has to do with the shootings,” said Pond.

The violence in the city has made national headlines, and was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal.

 “It’s not that it’s not safe but everyone keeps talking about it. And these things happen late at night when no one’s out. And it has put business down this year for sure,” said Pond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Croissants holding annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Contest Tuesday

    Croissants holding annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Contest Tuesday

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-07-03 13:53:03 GMT
    (Source: Croissants news release)(Source: Croissants news release)

    Croissants Bistro and Bakery is again holding its annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Marathon on Tuesday. Participants over 18 are invited to "have their cake and eat it too" at the event, being held at the Croissants Bistro and Bakery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

    More >>

    Croissants Bistro and Bakery is again holding its annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Marathon on Tuesday. Participants over 18 are invited to "have their cake and eat it too" at the event, being held at the Croissants Bistro and Bakery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

    More >>

  • Ocean Blvd. business sales down this July 4 weekend

    Ocean Blvd. business sales down this July 4 weekend

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-07-03 12:36:25 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Businesses along Ocean Boulevard say last year’s fourth of July holiday was significantly busier. Several businesses are reporting that the weekend got off to a slow start and Friday night was not as busy as most anticipated. Employees said that Saturday night was better for business, but still not close to the numbers they’ve seen in previous years.

    More >>

    Businesses along Ocean Boulevard say last year’s fourth of July holiday was significantly busier. Several businesses are reporting that the weekend got off to a slow start and Friday night was not as busy as most anticipated. Employees said that Saturday night was better for business, but still not close to the numbers they’ve seen in previous years.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach man arrested for selling cocaine

    Myrtle Beach man arrested for selling cocaine

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:53 AM EDT2017-07-03 10:53:38 GMT
    Antoine McCullough (Source: JRLDC)Antoine McCullough (Source: JRLDC)
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for selling drugs and resisting arrest Sunday night. According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the corner of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive at 8 p.m. for a call about someone possibly selling drugs. Police advised Antoine McCullough, 36, of “no loitering” signs in the area and asked permission to search him. After consenting, he tried to pull cocaine from a cigarette box. When an o...More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for selling drugs and resisting arrest Sunday night. According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the corner of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive at 8 p.m. for a call about someone possibly selling drugs. Police advised Antoine McCullough, 36, of “no loitering” signs in the area and asked permission to search him. After consenting, he tried to pull cocaine from a cigarette box. When an o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly