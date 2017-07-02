UPDATE: Florence County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in deadly Lake City shooting

Nearly three dozen veterans were honored with homemade quilts during ceremonies on Monday in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, a sub-group of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, awarded quilts to veterans and active duty service members at the ceremony held at 1 p.m. at the Base Recreation Center, according to a news release from the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
A steamy and at times stormy weather pattern sticks around for the Independence Day holiday. Very humid weather will remain in place through the overnight hours tonight with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms this evening will dissipate with just a stray storm possible in a few spots tonight.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Sunday.More >>
Three contestants appearing on NBC’s Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge Monday at 10 p.m. on WMBF News are from the Myrtle Beach area! Charlotte Curtis, Daniel Little and Gabriel Arce competed on Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge, and will be on the July 3 episode at 10 pm. Their team is called Sweet CarolinaMore >>
The owner of the Sea Nymph Motel in Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday for failing to file tax returns between 2010 and 2016, and for operating without a business license, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of RevenueMore >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.More >>
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
