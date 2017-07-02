UPDATE: Florence County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in deadly Lake City shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 2 in Lake City.

Police were called to the area of Salters Street around 6:20 pm.

Investigators are reporting the victim, 20-year-old Devonte Hicks of Lake City, was shot, and then was driven towards Main Street, where an ambulance was flagged down.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FCSO investigators have issued a warrant for 18-year- old Ahmad Rasheek Nesbitt, of Lake City in connection to the shooting.

Nesbitt is described as a black male, approximately 5’11 and 170 pounds.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ahmad Nesbitt, you are asked to call FCSO at (843)- 665-2121.

