Florence County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Lake - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Lake City

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Salters Street Sunday.

At this time, Major Michael Nunn with FCSO says he is unaware of details on injuries or the number of people involved because the investigation is still in the early stages.

As more information becomes available, we will continue to bring you the latest. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly