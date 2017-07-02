TRAFFIC UPDATE: Horry County Fire responded to rollover accident at Forestbrook Rd. and McCormick Rd. on Sunday

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.More >>
Tidelands Health announced via Facebook they are offering free (up to four pairs) of eclipse glasses to families in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg Counties.More >>
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Facebook page, the first green sea turtle nest in South Carolina has been confirmed – in Garden City.More >>
Myrtle Beach made national headlines this week as the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “South Carolina Rushes to Tamp Down Violence in Myrtle Beach.”More >>
The two right lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound 0.9 mile north of U.S. 501-Myrtle Beach near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue have now reopenedMore >>
The Anderson Police Department has canceled an AMBER Alert after the reported abduction of three children from Anderson, IN.More >>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured.More >>
