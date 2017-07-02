TRAFFIC UPDATE: Horry County Fire responded to rollover accident at Forestbrook Rd. and McCormick Rd. on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach around 6:30pm Sunday.

According to Horry County Fire, who responded to the scene, a car ran a red light and hit the white car pictured.

WMBF News Reporter Erin Edwards was on the scene of the accident and spoke with the driver of the overturned car. He walked away with only a scratch.

He was driving alone, but his wife and kids were following in the car behind him. They were not involved in the accident.

He said the only reason his kids did not ride with him was because his wife's car was parked in the shade and was much cooler.

