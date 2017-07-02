FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat index and storm chances for July 4th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A steamy and at times stormy weather pattern sticks around for the Independence Day holiday.

Very humid weather will remain in place through the overnight hours tonight with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms this evening will dissipate with just a stray storm possible in a few spots tonight.

The 4th of July will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower and middle 90s by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.

The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The best risk of storms will develop from 2:00 PM in the afternoon and linger through 10:00 PM in the evening, meaning some fireworks displays could be disrupted. Very little in the way of severe weather is expected with the storms, but frequent lightning and locally very heavy rain will be likely in some of the storms. Make sure to keep a check on the WMBF First Alert Weather app to keep up with the storms through the day.

The rest of the week will feature typical early July weather with plenty of heat and humidity each day and lingering risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms.

