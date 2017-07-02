FIRST ALERT: Still Steamy with More Storm Chances For Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite being dry most of the weekend, rain chances do ramp up over the next couple days, and heading into Independence Day on Tuesday

Tonight will remain mostly free of rain chances, but the mugginess remains. It'll feel humid through the night, with lows reaching the mid 70s.

A better chance of storms arrives on Monday, being more widespread into the afternoon. Severe weather not expected, but downpours and lightning look to be the main threats.

Independence Day on Tuesday, the storm chances are up to 60%, mostly in the afternoon along the Grand Strand. Further inland, the storm chances will be more spotty, only about 30-40%.

Either way, it shouldn't be a complete wash-out, but still have the WMBF First Alert Weather App handy to keep tabs on the radar for any outdoor plans Tuesday.

The summer stickiness remains through the weekend and well into next week. Temperatures remain close to 90 with humidity making it feel closer to 100.