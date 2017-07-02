Military bases are the perfect home for a rare butterfly

BOSTON (AP) – A U.S. Fish and Wildlife endangered species expert says the frosted elfin butterfly has been confirmed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Westover Air Reserve Base and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and the New Hampshire State Military Reservation.

The common thread among the bases is the way they manage vegetation. The bases have controlled burns which create the perfect conditions for wild blue lupine and indigo to grow. The wild blue lupine and indigo are the frosted elfin caterpillar’s two plant hosts.

The frosted elfin is a brown butterfly with a wingspan of about an inch (2.5 centimeters.) They are not on the federal endangered species list, but they could be soon.

Hopefully, the conditions that are helping these butterflies flourish on military bases can be applied outside base gates.