Pennsylvania man accused of killing 18-year-old woman in road rage incident turns himself in

CHESTER COUNTY, PA (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman in a road rage incident is being held without bond after turning himself in on Sunday morning, authorities say.

Police said David Desper, 28, faces multiple charges, including first degree murder and reckless endangerment, according to Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

Police said Desper shot and killed Bianca Nikol Roberson after their vehicles were merging into the same lane on Wednesday just west of Philadelphia.

Hogan said, "They jockeyed for position and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly.”

Roberson had recently graduated high school and had plans to attend Jacksonville University, according to her family.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.