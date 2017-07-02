Tidelands Health offering free 'eclipse glasses' to safely view solar eclipse

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tidelands Health announced via Facebook they are offering free (up to four pairs) of eclipse glasses to families in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg Counties.

These eclipse glasses are helpful because parts of these counties are in the “path of totality,” which according to NASA’s website is “when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face.”

The total solar eclipse is on August 21, 2017.

NASA’s website says the only safe way to look directly at the sun – fully eclipsed or even partially – is through “special purpose solar filters,” or eclipse glasses. They say homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking directly at the sun – no matter how dark they are.

There are four manufacturers that have certified their eclipse glasses to meet NASA’s standards, and the glasses Tidelands Health is providing are on that list.

NASA recommends that if you are in the path of totality, you can remove your eclipse glasses when the moon completely covers the sun, but to put your glasses back on as the sun starts to reappear again.

If you would like to order your free eclipse glasses, click here to fill out the form on Tidelands’ website.

