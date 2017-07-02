FIRST ALERT: Keeping an Eye on the Tropics off African Coast

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Facebook page, the first green sea turtle nest in South Carolina has been confirmed – in Garden City.More >>
Myrtle Beach made national headlines this week as the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “South Carolina Rushes to Tamp Down Violence in Myrtle Beach.”More >>
The two right lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound 0.9 mile north of U.S. 501-Myrtle Beach near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue have now reopenedMore >>
Applications are being accepted for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.More >>
All 5 Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd. The children are believed to be traveling with suspect, Joey Faulk, in a 1997 silver Ford-150 vehicle. That vehicle was last known to be traveling south, towards Mobile, Alabama. If you have information related to this Amber Alert, contact the ...More >>
