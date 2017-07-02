FIRST ALERT: Keeping an Eye on the Tropics off African Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area off the western coast of Africa has been under investigation by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for possible tropical development.

The cluster of storms is about 600 miles off the coast of Cabo Verde Islands. These islands are roughly 2,000 miles from Myrtle Beach.

As of Sunday morning, the NHC suggests a low 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. However, as the tropical wave moves east early next week, it will enter an area with better ingredients for tropical development.The NHC has a 40% of becoming a tropical storm within the next 5 days.

Should it make it to winds of 39 MPH and become a tropical storm, it would be named "Don."

