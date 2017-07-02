FIRST ALERT: 'Don' possible by the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A large cluster of thunderstorms in the central Atlantic Ocean continues to show signs of slowly getting better organized.

The nearly stationary cluster of storms is roughly 2,000 miles from Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Coast.

Development over the next 48 hours is unlikely with the National Hurricane Center indicating only a 30% chance. However, as the tropical wave moves to the west and northwest over the next few days, it will enter an area with better ingredients for tropical development and the Hurricane Center has upped the chance of development to 70% within the next 5 days.

The storm has to overcome some dry air nearby before any further development can take place, but models right now indicate it could in fact continue to develop late this week. The next name on the list of named storms this year is "Don."

By the weekend and into next week, most forecast models show the system passing well north of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. This path typically favors a storm that curves harmlessly out to sea, and that will most likely be the case with this system.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on this system. Also be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App and use the Tropical Tracking feature to keep an eye on the tropics through the rest of hurricane season, which runs through November.