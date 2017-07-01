New size, bag limits for flounder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New size, bag limits for flounder

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters.

Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.

 “I think it’s a good thing because flounder - the population really needs to grow,” said Christine McConkey, Manager at Mr. Fish Seafood Market.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, flounder started to decline in the last 20 years. Part of the reason, according to the SCDNR, is that the fish do not have enough time to reproduce before they are caught.

 “At the size the limit was set before they were too small and they weren’t able to reach maturity. So if they get a little bigger that lets females get a chance to reach maturity so they can maintain the population,” said McConkey.

 The SCDNR estimates that with the new limit, about 30 percent fewer fish will be taken in the first year or two.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New size, bag limits for flounder

    New size, bag limits for flounder

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:40:45 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters. Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.

    More >>

    Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters. Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.

    More >>

  • 3 inmates charged for May assaults on other inmates

    3 inmates charged for May assaults on other inmates

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:27:31 GMT
    Ricardo Moore (left) Antonio Blanks (middle) Jesus Calderon (right) (Source: SCSO)Ricardo Moore (left) Antonio Blanks (middle) Jesus Calderon (right) (Source: SCSO)

    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Three Scotland Correctional Institute inmates were charged last week in connection with assaults on other inmates in May. According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, an investigation revealed Antonio Blanks, 30, allegedly assaulted William Quick on May 20. Ricardo Moore, 41, allegedly assaulted Jonathon Sha’ird on May 24. Jesus Calderon, 24, allegedly assaulted Manuel Pantle on May 31. Each was charged with assault with a...

    More >>

    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Three Scotland Correctional Institute inmates were charged last week in connection with assaults on other inmates in May. According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, an investigation revealed Antonio Blanks, 30, allegedly assaulted William Quick on May 20. Ricardo Moore, 41, allegedly assaulted Jonathon Sha’ird on May 24. Jesus Calderon, 24, allegedly assaulted Manuel Pantle on May 31. Each was charged with assault with a...

    More >>

  • Fourth of July fireworks to light up night sky in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

    Fourth of July fireworks to light up night sky in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:11:00 GMT
    (Source: Broadway at the Beach)(Source: Broadway at the Beach)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly