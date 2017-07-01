Sick sea turtle 'Charid' transported to Florida Keys for surgery

MIAMI, FL (WMBF) – Miami International Airport had a unique visitor pass through on Saturday – a sea turtle named Charid, according to NBC.

Charid the turtle is a 28 pound green sea turtle. He has fibropapilloma, a herpes – like virus that spreads tumors throughout the body.

Charid was transported to the Florida Keys Turtle Hospital Saturday to be treated.

Doctors say the disease is caused by warm water and pollution. They hope to surgically remove the tumors from Charid’s face and nurse him back to help.

Bette Zirkelback, Manager of the Florida Keys Turtle Hospital says the disease is ‘horrific.’ “This turtle is going to be in better hands, and we're still hoping for best case that it's tumor-free on the inside and then we'll start treating those tumors on the outside," she said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.