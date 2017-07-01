Garden City is home of the first confirmed green sea turtle nest in South Carolina this year

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Facebook page, the first green sea turtle nest in South Carolina has been confirmed – in Garden City.More >>
Myrtle Beach made national headlines this week as the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “South Carolina Rushes to Tamp Down Violence in Myrtle Beach.”More >>
The two right lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound 0.9 mile north of U.S. 501-Myrtle Beach near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue have now reopenedMore >>
Applications are being accepted for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.More >>
All 5 Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
