Garden City is home of the first confirmed green sea turtle nest in South Carolina this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s Facebook page, the first green sea turtle nest in South Carolina has been confirmed – in Garden City.

Biologists suspect this is the same female that nested in Garden city in 2010, 2012, and 2014, but they won’t know for sure until they complete genetic analysis.

According to National Geographic, the green sea turtle is currently endangered. The green sea turtle is not named for the color of its shell, which is typically brown or olive depending on its habitat, but for the greenish color of its skin.They can live to be 80 years old and can weigh up to 700 pounds.

