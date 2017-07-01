Myrtle Beach featured in Wall Street Journal after recent acts of violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach made national headlines this week as the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “South Carolina Rushes to Tamp Down Violence in Myrtle Beach.”

The article discusses the shooting streamed on Facebook Live on June 18 that left 7 people injured, as well as Governor McMaster’s recent visit.

Focusing on population, the article cites Brad Dean, President of the Chamber, saying Myrtle Beach has about 32,000 year round residents, but that tourism has increased 24% from 2011 to 2016.

The article also discusses police presence, saying according to City of Myrtle Beach records, the police department had 296 employees from 2015-2016, which rose from 276 five years earlier.

Click here to read the full article.

