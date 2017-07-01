Myrtle Beach featured in Wall Street Journal after recent acts of violence

Myrtle Beach made national headlines this week as the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, “South Carolina Rushes to Tamp Down Violence in Myrtle Beach.”More >>
The two right lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound 0.9 mile north of U.S. 501-Myrtle Beach near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue have now reopenedMore >>
Applications are being accepted for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.More >>
All 5 Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man they call their “red Air Force One ‘Cinderella.’”More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
