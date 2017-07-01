Horry County crews searching for man who fell in water while working on boat

Horry County water rescue crews search for missing man who reportedly fell into the water while working on his boat. He never resurfaced, HCPD spokeswoman said.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man is missing after he fell into the water while working on his boat at Bucksport Marina, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.

Dotson said crews have been looking for him throughout Saturday afternoon. People saw him fall in and not resurface, she said.

The official report has not been released and it's unknown how long HCPD water rescue will search.

