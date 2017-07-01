BREAKING UPDATE: Horry County Coroner identified missing boater at Bucksport Marina

Horry County water rescue crews search for missing man who reportedly fell into the water while working on his boat. He never resurfaced, HCPD spokeswoman said.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police department has announced via Twitter the missing boater at Bucksport Marina has been found dead, saying "The missing boater has been found. Identity released by the coroner. Our condolences to the family. Thank you to all who assisted!"

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Tushawn Polite, a 40 - year - old male from Hemingway, SC. The case has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Krystal Dotson, HCPD Spokeswoman said crews had been looking for him throughout Saturday afternoon. People saw him fall in and not resurface, she said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.