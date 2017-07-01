TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2 right lanes of U.S. 17 Northbound near Mr. Joe White Avenue reopened after car accident

Accident on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound has closed to two right lanes (Source: Holly DeLoache)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The two right lanes on U.S. 17 Bypass Northbound 0.9 mile north of U.S. 501-Myrtle Beach near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Highway 17 have now reopened.

There were no injuries as a result of the accident, but traffic was congested in the area.