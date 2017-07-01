Myrtle Beach Police Department Citizens Police Academy now accepting applications

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Applications are being accepted for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.

The program gives a behind – the – scenes look at law enforcement, including crime scene investigation, K – 9 units, emergency vehicle operations and simulated firearms. Participants also get to ride along with Myrtle Beach police officers.

The class meets every Monday at 7:00 pm for 10 weeks. Participants must attend at least eight of the 10 classes to graduate.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and residents of Horry County. A valid driver’s license and criminal history check is required.

Applications are available at www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/cpa.html or at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Oak Street or the Law Enforcement Center Annex on Mustang Street.

The classes begin on Monday, September 11, and applications must be completed by 5:00 pm on Monday, July 31.

Contact Master Sergeant Bryan Murphy at 843-918-1803 for more information.

