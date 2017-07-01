Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Attractions offering free admission to all veterans & military members this Independence Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All 5 Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4.

Families of military members and veteran’s will receive half off single ticket admission price.

General Manager Pablo Chavez said, “The 4th of July is a time to celebrate all of the freedoms we hold dear and honor all the brave men and women that fought to give us these freedoms. Ripley’s is thankful every day for their service and is excited to honor them.”

This includes Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted AdventureLaser Strike, Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater, & Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze

To receive free admission, simply show your military ID at the door.

