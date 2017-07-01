Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Attractions offering free admission to all veterans & military members this Independence Day

Applications are being accepted for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.More >>
All 5 Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man they call their “red Air Force One ‘Cinderella.’”More >>
Saturday, July 1 is the 2017 Conway Riverfest, according to the Conway City Council Facebook page.More >>
One person was injured after the car they were operating overturned into water.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
