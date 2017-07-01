Horry County Police searching for attempted murder suspect they call their 'red Air Force One 'Cinderella''

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man they call their “red Air Force One ‘Cinderella.’”

According to a post on their Facebook page, HCPD is searching for Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

If you know where they can find their ‘Cinderella’, call HCPD at (843)-915-8477.