Horry County Police searching for attempted murder suspect they call their 'red Air Force One 'Cinderella''

The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man they call their “red Air Force One ‘Cinderella.’”More >>
Saturday, July 1 is the 2017 Conway Riverfest, according to the Conway City Council Facebook page.More >>
One person was injured after the car they were operating overturned into water.More >>
Friday was the 24th birthday of Heather Elvis. It is a day her family and friends have marked each year since her disappearance in December 2013.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of shootings that happened Thursday night in the Socastee area that injured one.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
