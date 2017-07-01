Conway Riverfest kicks off Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Saturday, July 1 is the 2017 Conway Riverfest, according to the Conway City Council Facebook page.

You can find the fest at 4 Elm St, Conway, SC 29526.

The opening ceremony begins at 11am on the Palmetto Chevrolet Marina Drive Stage.

The festival will have food vendors, local entertainment, and even a golf cart parade at 11:30am.

For the kids, the festival will have pony rides, a jello jump, bounce houses, and water activities. The Kids Zone will be in the Conway Tennis Center Parking lot, and will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.

For the adults, there will be a wine and beer garden from 3:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the Riverfront Park Area. You must provide identification to receive a wristband.

Admission for the Riverfront Park Area is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.