17 injured after shooting at Arkansas night club

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas night club that left at least 17 people injured, according to the Associated Press.

Some injuries were directly related to the shooting, while other injuries happened as a result of fleeing the scene.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. According to the club’s Facebook page, Friday night’s show featured artist Finese 2Tymes.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says all 17 victims are alive, and the shooting appears to have happened after “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside.”

He does not believe this was an active shooter or terror related incident.

This is a developing investigation, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

