One injured after car overturns into water in Conway

Several jumped into a Conway swamp to help a person whose car overturned in the water. (Source: Justin Fowler)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after the car they were operating overturned into a Conway swamp.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 1700 Church St.

When officers arrived, a vehicle was seen overturned in the water. One person was rescued and taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.