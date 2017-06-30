Family, friends remember Heather Elvis on missing girl's 24th birthday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – June 30 is a day one family will never forget.

Friday was the 24th birthday of Heather Elvis. It is a day her family and friends have marked each year since her disappearance in December 2013.

Some area residents gathered at Peachtree Landing in Socastee on Friday – the place where Elvis’ car was found after she went missing.

Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother, said Friday was not a day for celebration. Instead, she used it to promote a cause close to her heart.

A lot of the people who searched for Heather Elvis back in 2013 were from an organization called CUE, or the Community United Effort.

It's an organization that helps thousands of people all across the country who have missing loved ones.

Now, nearly three-and-a-half years later, Debbi Elvis definitely hasn't forgotten about the volunteers with CUE.

"At the time Heather went missing, I was going through this phase where I thought there was nothing good left in the world,” Debbi Elvis said. “There was a lot of bad stuff happening and then this happened, and then the entire community came and supported us and then CUE came and supported us with these volunteers that didn't know us at all."

