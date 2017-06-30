UPDATE: One arrested following pair of Socastee shootings that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of shootings that happened Thursday night in the Socastee area and left one person injured.

According to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Corey Damain Brown, 27, of Kingstree, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful persons.

He remained in jail Friday night under a $2,500 bond.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to 200 Rittenhouse Road, Plantation Apartments, for an attempted murder call.

Witnesses told police that the victim was approached by the suspect and another man before an altercation began, the report stated.

The argument eventually became physical and a gun fell from the suspect’s pants. He allegedly picked up the weapon and fired rounds at the victim, one of which struck the person.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot and headed toward Strand Village, in the area of Strand and Pampass drives.

It was here that a woman said she heard six gunshots and saw a man fire all of them from the passenger side of a green SUV.

Then, a man said he was asleep inside his residence when he was awoken by the suspect, who was holding a pistol and demanding clothing, the report stated.

The man’s wife told police she walked in and saw the suspect standing over her husband, holding a gun.

The suspect, identified in the report as Brown, reportedly took a pair of shorts and ran out of the residence and into the woods.

A short time later, the suspect was located in the woods by members of the HCPD’s special operations and taken into custody.

While talking to police, Brown said he left Rittenhouse Road and ran to Strand Drive after an incident took place. The suspect added that when he was on Pampass Drive, a green Ford Expedition came down the street and someone began shooting at him, according to the incident report.

According to the suspect, he asked the man for a pair of shorts “due to the fact that he had defecated on himself,” the report stated.

