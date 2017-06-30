UPDATE: One arrested following pair of Socastee shootings that injured one

Friday was the 24th birthday of Heather Elvis. It is a day her family and friends have marked each year since her disappearance in December 2013.More >>
Friday was the 24th birthday of Heather Elvis. It is a day her family and friends have marked each year since her disappearance in December 2013.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of shootings that happened Thursday night in the Socastee area that injured one.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of shootings that happened Thursday night in the Socastee area that injured one.More >>
Fred Nash Boulevard is a road that is half commercial and half residential, but it hasn't seen a new neighborhood of this size in decades.More >>
Fred Nash Boulevard is a road that is half commercial and half residential, but it hasn't seen a new neighborhood of this size in decades.More >>
Fireworks are illegal within the city of Myrtle Beach, and because sparklers are considered a firework, they are also not allowed.More >>
Fireworks are illegal within the city of Myrtle Beach, and because sparklers are considered a firework, they are also not allowed.More >>
Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.More >>
Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>