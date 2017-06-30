New neighborhood with more than 500 homes coming to Fred Nash Boulevard

Carl, the store cat at the Shade and Shutter Expo. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fred Nash Boulevard is a road that is half commercial and half residential, but it hasn't seen a new neighborhood of this size in decades.

Surrounding businesses are welcoming all of their new neighbors.

“Yes, I think we need it,” said Gigi Mendez, the manager of Carolina Auto Sales.

Employees of Carolina Auto Sales remembers busier days, when Fred Nash Boulevard connected to Harrelson Boulevard.

Down the street at the Shade and Shutter Expo, they've also experienced changes with construction and road closures.

Both welcome this new chapter.

“(I'm)looking forward to that very much, because that's a lot of homes that we can do a lot of business in,” said Julie Fergus, the owner of Shade and Shutter.

The Arbor Glen Community is one with several phases and more than 500 single-family lots, turning Fred Nash Boulevard into a much busier road.

“It will bring more and more people by us,” Fergus said.

“I'm excited for all of the traffic that we'll have,” Mendez added.

Businesses are hoping Fred Nash Boulevard is still on the to-do list so it can handle more cars. With that, owners would like to see another road that's also highlighted in these plans get a fix too.

“I'm hoping that Emory Road gets a little bit of work done as well, because that's going to get a ton of traffic on it as well,” Fergus said.

What these businesses do know is that these changes will happen fast.

"They just started, but before we know it, they will be up and going just like the condos back here. In no time we won't even recognize the area,” Mendez said.

These business owners can't help but brace for what they believe to be a positive impact to a community they say is already so close.

“(We're) very supportive of each other, very supportive and, like I said, we all know each other, so we're close,” Mendez said.

Even Carl, the store cat at the Shade and Shutter Expo, is thrilled for new customers and more belly rubs.

The projected end date for the new community is winter 2018.

