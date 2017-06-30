Restaurant Scorecard: Surfside Pizzeria serving up dough for 14 years

A pizzeria in Surfside Beach earned an "A" score this week from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A New York-style pizzeria in Surfside Beach has been in business for 14 years and customers believe it's the best in town.

The ladies that work at Hair Safari said Dough Boys Pizzeria has been the go-to spot for lunch for years.

Both restaurants are located on Beaver Run Road, off of S.C. 544.

"I don't think there's anything on the menu that you're not going to truly enjoy because it's all homemade," said J.P. Perez, owner of Hair Safari.

The hair stylist said she's had the best neighbors with the best food for more than a decade, jokingly saying she has the waistline to prove it.

Dough Boys specializes in making its dough from scratch, as well as homemade dresses and sauces that give their Italian dishes flavor.

"I feel like I smell pizza everyday, because all of us are eating it constantly," laughed Suzy Stanton, a stylist at Hair Safari, who said she's been eating at the restaurant since she was a kid.

Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control made a routine visit to the restaurant. The eatery earned an overall score of 98, an "A."

The report stated the bottom-inside cooler had debris accumulation, and the floor under the equipment needed to be cleaned.

Owner Bill Burkhart said he is proud of his business, which they have survived good times and bad times, but he's dedicated to good, quality food.

"One of the great things about having a good restaurant next door, our clients come in, they're hungry they want to know where they can go," said Perez.

Damon's Oceanfront Dining on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 89, which is an "A."

The report said the inspector observed improper cold-holding temperatures for certain foods, cracked lids were seen on lettuce that was stored in a two-door reach-in cooler at the salad prep area. The plastic container holding mushrooms in the steam well was observed with heat damage.

Also, the oven on the service line was observed with carbon build-up on the inside. Hood filters were also seen with grease accumulation and build-up.

