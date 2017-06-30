Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Grand Strand man accused of planning attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof'

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”

According to an order filed in the U.S. District Court on June 20, the examination of Benjamin McDowell is for the purpose of determining whether or the defendant is “presently suffering from a severe mental disease or defect and was able to appreciate the nature and quality of the wrongfulness of his acts.”

Additionally, the exam will determine whether McDowell is suffering from a mental disease or defect and whether or not he was “legally insane at the time the alleged offense occurred,” according to the order.

McDowell is accused of meeting with an undercover FBI agent on Feb. 15 and purchasing a .40-caliber Glock and hollow-point ammunition.

The suspect came on the FBI’s radar after allegedly posting to Facebook an anti-Semetic screed referencing Dylann Roof, which included the statement: "they should be Feasting on the enemy that stole their Heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off of this Earth you can post pictures of f****** Viking and swords all the s*** you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the f*** up…”

An order filed May 30 pushed McDowell’s federal case to the next term of the U.S. District Court in Florence, which is July 27.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.