Bacteria level returns to normal, swimming advisory lifted for section of beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A temporary swimming advisory has been lifted for a section of beach in North Myrtle Beach.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, bacteria levels returned to normal at the beach near 16th Avenue North.

A sample taken on Thursday showed the bacteria level at 52, according to DHEC. If such a measurement is greater than 104, then swimming is not advised.

According to DHEC, a sample taken from that same section of beach on Wednesday showed the bacteria level at more than nine times the recommended level, at 987.

