Bacteria level returns to normal, swimming advisory lifted for section of beach in North Myrtle Beach

Amy Prock, the interim police chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the permanent chief of police on Monday. City spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed that Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will be sworn in at 4 p.m. on July 3 at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.More >>
Amy Prock, the interim police chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the permanent chief of police on Monday. City spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed that Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will be sworn in at 4 p.m. on July 3 at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.More >>
If you’ve ever wondered what some of the most expensive homes for sale look like from the inside, now is your chance!More >>
If you’ve ever wondered what some of the most expensive homes for sale look like from the inside, now is your chance!More >>
A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”More >>
A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for the man accused of purchasing a gun and planning to use it to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”More >>
A temporary swimming advisory has been lifted for a section of beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
A temporary swimming advisory has been lifted for a section of beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire in Lumberton Thursday morning.More >>
A woman died after being trapped in a house that caught fire in Lumberton Thursday morning.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.More >>
Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>