Restaurant Scorecard: Disturbing images lead to Chinese buffet getting a "C" grade

Egg rolls stored without a cover was just one violation inspectors found during an inspection of a Chines buffet in Myrtle Beach. (Source: DHEC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Chinese buffet that earned a low score during a February inspection saw that score drop even lower after a visit this week from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC inspectors at the New Ho Wah Restaurant, located at 409 S. Kings Hwy., took disturbing images of bowls of uncooked chicken and steak stored on top of other food seen spilling over the edge and side of the bowls.

Also, egg rolls were observed being stored in the freezer without a cover.

Inspectors captured more images of noodles and prepped uncooked chicken seen cooling in large quantities in the walk-in cooler loosely covered with Saran wrap.

Uncooked pork was reportedly thawing in standing water, as opposed to running water.

Another pan of uncooked pork was sitting on the floor and exposed to splash from the hand sink.

Back in February, the restaurant earned a “B” grade. This time, it earned a 73, which is a “C,” according to DHEC,

Any restaurant that continues to be cited for repeat violations could be referred to the department's enforcement division.

DHEC spokesperson Robert Yannity said because this most recent inspection was done Thursday, it’s too soon to determine what kind, if any action, will be taken against the facility.

According to the report, the restaurant’s owners have got 10 days to clean up their act before for a follow-up inspection.

