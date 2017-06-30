WATCH LIVE: Police to discuss prostitution-related arrests at three Surfside Beach massage parlors

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police will discuss the undercover operation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects following prostitution-related complaints at three local massage parlors.

Law enforcement are scheduled to start the press conference at 4 p.m. Friday.

According to a Surfside Beach Police Department news release, the operation targeted suspected prostitutes as well as the managers of the parlors.

Hua Min Liu, 54, of Little River and David Li, 54, of Little River were arrested at Sunrise Massage at 313 US 17 North and charged with prostitution and prostitution-related offenses.

Yingshu Li, 49, of Flushing, NY was arrested at Palm Massage at 520 US 17 South and charged with prostitution.

Guixiang Su, 57, of Surfside Beach was arrested at Juns Therapeutic Massage at 820 Surfside Drive and charged with prostitution.

