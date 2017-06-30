A look inside some of the most expensive homes for sale in Myrtl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

A look inside some of the most expensive homes for sale in Myrtle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve ever wondered what some of the most expensive homes for sale look like from the inside, now is your chance! These are some of the most expensive homes for sale in Myrtle Beach – according to Zillow.com:

  • 9701 Bellasera Circle is listed for $3.4 million. This property is 11,400 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and was built in 2013. Right on the Intracoastal Waterway, the buyer can enjoy an infinity pool, koi pond, media room, wet bar, 750 bottle wine room, and private boat dock.
  • Coming in at $2.9 million, is 1360 Brookgreen Drive, built in 1995. This 16,000-square foot property is on the Intracoastal Waterway. It has 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Along with 3 separate gated entrances, the property also has elevators, an indoor and outdoor pool, media room, game room, and a mother in law suite. Click here to view the virtual tour
  • For $2.5 million, you could find yourself living at 1727 Serena Drive. This property, built in 2006, is also on the Intracoastal Waterway. It has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, an elevator, a salt water pool, hot tub, and water fall. The virtual tour can be found here
  • 9089 Marina Parkway is listed at $2.4 million. This 6,100 square foot property has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, and was built in 2007. It includes a heated pool, a boat dock, an elevator, and a two story library with a loft.
  • For $1.7 million, you could call 9770 Estepa Court home. It has 6,600 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and was built in 2013. You could enjoy the heated pool, or your private beach access at he Ocean Club on the Atlantic Ocean.

