TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to block Hartsville roads for Butler Heritage Parade

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Butler Heritage Parade will block some Hartsville roads Saturday.

According to the city’s Facebook page, drivers should expect delays beginning around 10 a.m.

The parade starts at the Newsome lot on South Fifth Street, travels to Sixth Street, moves down Marlboro Avenue and ends at Thornwell School.

