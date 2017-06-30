Myrtle Beach man sentenced federally in connection with fraud ring

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced in federal court on fraud charges Friday.

According to United States Attorney Beth Drake said Howard Dillon, 55 was will face 30 months in prison followed by three years’ supervised release and will pay over $31,000 in restitution. He was charged with conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit securities.

Dillon, in cooperation with others, made fake checks using real bank account and routing numbers taken from checks stolen from mailboxes in Horry and Georgetown counties from Aug. 2015 to Jan. 2016.

They used fake driver’s licenses with their pictures and names that matched up with the names on the fake checks at area businesses. They bought merchandise at one store, then went to a different store to exchange it for cash.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Horry County Police Department investigated.

