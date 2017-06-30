Myrtle Beach man sentenced federally in connection with fraud ring

Amy Prock, the Interim Police Chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the permanent Chief of Police on Monday. City spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed that Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will be sworn in at 4 p.m. on July 3 at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced in federal court on fraud charges Friday.More >>
An odd-looking perfect circle that appeared and spread out south of Kingstree on the WMBF First Alert Weather Doppler radar Friday morning wasn’t a patch of rain, but what’s known as a “Roost Ring.” The “Roost Ring” shows up on radar when lots of birds all leave the nest at the same time, First Alert Meteorologist Marla Branson said.More >>
Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
