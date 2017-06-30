City of Myrtle Beach aims to preserve history of Charlie’s Place - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of Myrtle Beach aims to preserve history of Charlie’s Place with archaeological dig at former site

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie’s Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment. (Source: MBCG) Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie’s Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment. (Source: MBCG)
(Source: MBCG) (Source: MBCG)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the City of Myrtle Beach performed an archaeological dig on the former site of Charlie’s Place on Carver Street with the goal of preserving the illustrious history of the establishment.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, funds for the project were allocated from the Community Development Block Grant.

Charlie’s Place was a hotel founded by Charlie Fitzgerald in the 1930s. It gained popularity by hosting black entertainers during segregation, when they could perform in white venues like the Ocean Forest Hotel, but could not use the facilities.

Performers showcased their talent on what was known as the “Chitlin Circuit.” Little Richard, Billie Holliday, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Lena Horne, Count Basie, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles and The Clovers are some of the names who stayed at Charlie’s Place.

Only a portion of the physical hotel remains, but the city wants to ensure its legacy lives on.

