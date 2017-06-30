Interim Police Chief Prock to be sworn in as permanent Myrtle Beach Police Chief Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Amy Prock, the Interim Police Chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the permanent Chief of Police on Monday.

City spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed that Prock, a 20-year veteran of the department, will be sworn in at 4 p.m. on July 3 at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Prock, who previously served as Assistant Police Chief, has served as acting interim police chief since May, when Chief Warren Gall retired after 37 years with the department.

Prock started as a patrol officer in 1996 and worked her way through the ranks. Before serving as assistant police chief, she served as supervisor of the narcotics unit, street crimes unit, regulatory unit and special operations unit and the critical incident response team. She was appointed captain of the strategic planning division in 2014, where she was instrumental in organizing the city's Memorial Day weekend plans. In Nov. 2015, she was promoted to assistant chief of police. A graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, she earned her masters of science in clinical psychology from Francis Marion University in 2002.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce released the following statement in response to the announcement:

"We applaud the City of Myrtle Beach on the selection of Interim Police Chief Amy Prock as the new police chief. The Myrtle Beach Police Department plays a vital role in the Myrtle Beach community. As a 20-year veteran of the department, Chief Prock has proven to be a great leader and is widely respected throughout the business community. She was instrumental in organizing the City’s Memorial Day weekend plans that have significantly enhanced the safety of our residents and visitors. We’re confident that her leadership and vision will continue to have a positive impact on our community. We congratulate Chief Prock on her appointment and look forward to working together in the future."

WMBF News Reporter Amy Lipman is working on gathering additional details about this transition – tune in to WMBF News at 4 p.m. for the full story.

