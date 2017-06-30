Darlington Police Department canned food drive exceeds goal

The Darlington Police Department canned food drive ended Friday.More >>
Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.More >>
A Darlington man was arrested Thursday after assaulting a woman and a child and leading deputies on a foot chase.More >>
South Carolina's first gas tax increase in 30 years will help rebuild deteriorated roadways and bridges statewide, but transportation officials caution a smoother ride may be years away.More >>
Horry County police have responded to Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday evening in reference to a shooting.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a Lancaster shooting that left two people dead Thursday night.More >>
