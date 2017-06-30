Darlington Police Department canned food drive exceeds goal

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department canned food drive ended Friday.

According to a DPD Facebook post, 6,410 canned goods were donated over the last three months, surpassing the goal of 3,000.

All donations will go to the elderly in need who are served by the Darlington County Council on Aging.

Chief Watson thanked the many people who made the drive a success.

