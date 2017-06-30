Darlington man arrested for assaulting woman, child

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man was arrested Thursday after assaulting a woman and a child and leading deputies on a foot chase.

According to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a house on Pocket Road in Darlington for a call about an assault.

When they arrived, Edward John Desmond, Jr., 45 fled on foot into a wooded area before being apprehended at 4:45 p.m.

Desmond will face second-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery charges. He is awaiting arraignment at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.