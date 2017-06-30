Surfside Beach police make prostitution-related arrests at 3 massage parlors

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police made multiple arrests Thursday as part of an undercover operation investigating prostitution-related complaints at three Surfside Beach massage parlors.

According to a Surfside Beach Police Department news release, the operation targeted suspected prostitutes as well as the managers of the parlors.

Hua Min Liu, 54, of Little River and David Li, 55, of Little River were arrested at Sunrise Massage at 313 US 17 North and charged with prostitution and prostitution-related offenses.

Ying Shu, 51, of Flushing, NY was arrested at Palm Massage at 520 US 17 South and charged with prostitution.

Guixiang Su, 57, of Surfside Beach was arrested at Juns Therapeutic Massage at 820 Surfside Drive and charged with prostitution.

“These arrests should send a clear message that Surfside Beach is The Family Beach,” said Interim Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann. “This activity is not legal or welcome here. It undermines our values as a community and only serves to attract a criminal element that erodes our quality of life and safety. We will continue to investigate these businesses through criminal laws, town codes and fire laws until it’s just not worth it to stay. These investigations do not end with the arrests.”

