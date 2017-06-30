ColorBurst 5K to return to Myrtle Beach

Runners are set to paint the town in the ColorBurst 5K, a family-friendly fun run experience, in Myrtle Beach in August. (Source: CB5K)

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WMBF) – Runners are set to paint the town in the ColorBurst 5K, a family-friendly fun run experience, in Myrtle Beach in August.

According to a news release, the event returns to TicketReturn.com Field August 12 and will bring people from all walks of life in a Technicolor burst of energy and excitement, blending color, music and good vibes.

CB5K promises amazing music and gallons of paint, to be blasted onto runners at course intervals. The paint is non-toxic, hypoallergenic, washable and water-based.

There will be interactive pre- and post-parties at the CB5K stage, featuring DJs, MCs and giveaways.

TicketReturn.com Field is located at 21st Avenue North.

