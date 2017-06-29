Top Archer Heading to World Tournament

Conway, SC (WMBF) - David Johnson only picked up his bow four years ago. In that time he's become one of the states best prep archers. The sport has taken him across the state.



"Sumter and North Myrtle Beach and stuff," said Johnson.



David now has his sights set even father. The National Archery in School World Tournament next month in Orlando.



"It's pretty cool. I've proved to myself that I can know what I'm doing and not that I'm an underdog anymore," David said.



Johnson scored a 295 out of 300 in nationals against quality competition. That will intensify in the coming weeks, but David said he's ready.



"It's a lot of fun and it puts pressure on. But I like the pressure," Johnson said.



In some realms he may be seen as a novice. But Johnson is already shooting like a pro. He's aiming even higher in the world of archery.



"I actually want to continue on keep going. I'm planning on learning a lot more about it and going as an adult to the NASP competitions to help repair bows and stuff," David Johnson said.



Johnson will compete in the world tournament July 21st in Orlando, Florida.



