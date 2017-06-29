Jimenez to play in Futures Game

Story courtesy of Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder Eloy Jimenez will suit up for the World Team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 9 at Marlins Park in Miami. Jimenez will be playing in his second straight Futures Game.



Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball and the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ organization, Jimenez is batting .268/.357/.496 with five doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 34 games with Myrtle Beach this season. If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, Jimenez would rank third in the Carolina League in HR/FB (25.0 percent), 12th in both wOBA (.376) and ISO (.228) and 13th in wRC+ (135).



Over his last 20 games, the 20-year-old is batting .273/.325/.519 with five doubles, one triple, four homers and 15 RBIs.



A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Jimenez will be making his second straight appearance in the Futures Game. Jimenez went 2-for-3 at the plate last year, smoking a three-run homer while also knocking a double and driving in a total of four runs.



Defensively in that game, Jimenez also made a spectacular catch on the retaining wall in foul territory in right field. According to Statcast, Jimenez traveled 127.8 feet to make the catch, which would have ranked fifth at the time in 2016 in distance traveled by a right fielder to make a catcher in a Major League game.



Jimenez will face off against former Myrtle Beach outfielder Lewis Brinson, who will suit up for the U.S. Team. Brinson is hitting .323/.405/.540 with 15 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 31 RBIs for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He made his major league debut for Milwaukee on June 11 at Chase Field in Arizona and played in 14 games for the Brewers before getting re-assigned to Colorado Springs.



Former Pelicans catcher Victor Caratini also made the World roster, but he was removed due to his promotion to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Caratini was batting .343/.384/.539 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 54 RBIs with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.



The 19th edition of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be held on July 9 at 4 p.m. ET from Miami’s Marlins Park. Fans can watch the game on MLB Network and MLB.com.