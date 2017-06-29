License plate readers track all traffic entering, leaving Myrtle Beach

Black devices sit high up on poles, some even on the traffic lights. They are pointed in different directions and appear in almost every way to be traffic cameras, but they are actually license plate readers.More >>
David Johnson only picked up his bow four years ago. In that time he's become one of the states best prep archers.More >>
All it took was two wheels and a pair of handlebars to bring two men together; one in South Carolina, the other in North Carolina.More >>
Residents of the Inverness subdivision of River Oaks have recently begun seeing alligators in the area. Letters and emails sent out by the homeowners association indicated three gators have been spotted.More >>
A moped driver died after striking a UPS delivery truck head-on in Florence County Thursday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Friendfield Road near Allen Road, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
