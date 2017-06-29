Police: One injured in shooting in Socastee area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday evening in reference to a shooting, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

A tweet from the HCPD stated that one male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect remains at large.

Officers have responded to shots fired on Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area. Stay tuned. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 29, 2017

Rittenhouse Road Shooting:

1 male victim transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Suspect is at large. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 29, 2017

