Police: One injured in shooting in Socastee area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police: One injured in shooting in Socastee area

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday evening in reference to a shooting, according to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

A tweet from the HCPD stated that one male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly