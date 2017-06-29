One person injured, one detained for questioning following shooting in Socastee area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Crime scene tape is put up following a shooting Thursday evening off Rittenhouse Road in the Conway area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person has been detained for questioning following a shooting at Plantation Apartments off Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday night that injured one man.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department just after 9:30 noted the person was being questioned in regards to the shooting, which happened before 7 p.m.

One male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier HCPD tweet.

Officers have responded to shots fired on Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area. Stay tuned. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 29, 2017

Rittenhouse Road Shooting:

1 male victim transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Suspect is at large. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 29, 2017

1 person has been detained for questioning regarding the shooting on Rittenhouse Road. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.