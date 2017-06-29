One person injured, one detained for questioning following shoot - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person injured, one detained for questioning following shooting in Socastee area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person has been detained for questioning following a shooting at Plantation Apartments off Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday night that injured one man.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department just after 9:30 noted the person was being questioned in regards to the shooting, which happened before 7 p.m.

One male victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier HCPD tweet. 

