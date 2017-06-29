Myrtle Beach police preparing for Fourth of July travel

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are teaming up to keep Horry County roads safe this holiday weekend.

According to AAA, a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will be traveling this weekend, and over 37 million will be driving to their destination. Thousands of those drivers will be making their way to the Grand Strand.

“You’re going to see a lot of people coming in to Myrtle Beach, and as you’re leaving, going out,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Myrtle Beach officers will be out in full force on main roads and tourist hot spots. The department will also be bringing in other agencies for assistance.

“It will be primarily our officers and officers from South Carolina Highway Patrol,” Crosby said.

Last Independence Day weekend, the SCHP reported 118 crashes, two of which were fatal.

In 2015, there were 154 accidents reported, up from the 101 that were reported in 2014.

“We’re going to have a large law enforcement presence so we’re going to be able to handle any and all incidents that may occur,” Crosby said.

Myrtle Beach police are reminding motorists to be patient and give themselves a little extra travel time this weekend.

