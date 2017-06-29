2017-18 Sun Belt basketball schedules announced

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Thursday. The conference will utilize an 18-game conference schedule for each men’s and women’s basketball program.

Men’s and women’s basketball games will be played on Thursday-Saturday schedule as doubleheaders during the 2017-18 season. Travel partners will be utilized as men’s and women’s teams will plays identical opponents during doubleheaders. The opening weekend of conference play will follow a Friday-Sunday schedule as league games start Friday, Dec. 29, and continue on Sunday, Dec. 31.

“Moving the schedule to Thursday-Saturday doubleheaders is the right decision for the benefit of our men’s and women’s basketball teams,” Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson said. “This is the second consecutive year our basketball student-athletes, coaches and fans will see the benefits of our 12-team membership structure with six sets of travel partners located in seven states. A 12-team league allows for a manageable travel schedule for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes that results in less missed class time and much more time on campus rather than on airplanes and buses.”

Travel partners will be utilized for two-game road trips throughout the conference schedule to maximize rest, minimize travel times and limit missed class time for men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes. Men’s and women’s basketball teams will only travel four times for two-game road trips and will each take just one, single-game road trip all season. Those single-game road trips will be for rivalry games.

Tip times for conference games will be announced by each institution at a later date.

The 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball season will be the second in which an 18-game schedule with 12 teams will be utilized. All 12 men’s and women’s basketball teams will travel to the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, March 6-11, in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena. It will be the fifth consecutive tournament held in New Orleans.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule

Friday December 29, 2017

UTA at Coastal Carolina

Sunday December 31, 2017

Texas State at Coastal Carolina

Thursday January 4, 2018

Coastal Carolina at ULM

Saturday January 6, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

Thursday January 11, 2018

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Saturday January 13, 2018

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Thursday January 18, 2018

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Saturday January 20, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Thursday January 25, 2018

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Saturday January 27, 2018

Little Rock at Coastal Carolina

Thursday February 1, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Texas State

Saturday February 3, 2018

Coastal Carolina at UTA

Saturday February 10, 2018

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Thursday February 15, 2018

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Saturday February 17, 2018

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

Thursday February 22, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Little Rock

Saturday February 24, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Saturday March 3, 2018

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State