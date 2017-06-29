Temporary swimming advisory issued for portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the impacted area is at 16th Avenue North.

The advisory was due to high bacteria levels being detected in that section of beach, according to DHEC. Swimming is not advised until the levels return to normal.

