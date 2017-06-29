Local highland games to move to North Myrtle Beach in 2018

The local highland games will move to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex in 2018. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The local Highland Games will have a new home for its third edition.

According to a press release from the city of North Myrtle Beach, the Third Annual Saltwater Highland Games, formerly the Myrtle Beach Highland Games, will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex from March 23 through March 25, 2018.

The previous two years, the games were held at Grand Park at The Market Common. The release stated additional elements were added to grow the event, requiring a move to a larger venue and a name change for 2018.

“We are excited to be working with the city of North Myrtle Beach and its staff in continuing to grow one of the Grand Strand’s premier events,” said Todd Cartner, executive director of the Saltwater Highland Games. “The North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is beautiful and we feel our attendees will be blown away by the new additions we will be able to bring to our event.”

Over the last two years, the games have brought Celtic musicians, professional athletes and champion bagpipe bands from throughout the southeast to the Grand Strand.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.